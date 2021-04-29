ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Earnings Results

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.68. The stock had a trading volume of 335,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,023. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.35 and its 200-day moving average is $87.92. ASGN has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,621.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

