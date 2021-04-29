Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ASH traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.09. 2,260,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,283. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

