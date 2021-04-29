ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €547.82 ($644.49).

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

