ASML’s (ASML) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their hold rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASML. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $605.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $665.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 12-month low of $275.96 and a 12-month high of $675.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $608.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

