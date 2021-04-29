Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Announces Earnings Results

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $20.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,849,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,349. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.74. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $91.15 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $670,791. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

