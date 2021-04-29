Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.98-5.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-729 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $745.29 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.980-5.220 EPS.

AZPN stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.89. The company had a trading volume of 258,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,760. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $91.15 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.83.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $670,791. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

