ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASAZY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.61. 210,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

