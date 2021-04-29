Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 111,213 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 195.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 111,213 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $25,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 50.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 60,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRAH stock opened at $166.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $167.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.13.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

