Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $32.96 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 792.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,777 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $32,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $109.09 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $112.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.