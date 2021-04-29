Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $41.05 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 203,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,054,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.

Global Payments stock opened at $217.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

