Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,866 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 13,460 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Barrick Gold worth $24,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

