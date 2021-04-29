Assertio (ASRT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Assertio to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.68. Assertio has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

ASRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gabelli raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution, and a suppository for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis; CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; SPRIX, an NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level.

