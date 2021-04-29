Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assertio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $97.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assertio stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 562.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 2.34% of Assertio worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution, and a suppository for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis; CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; SPRIX, an NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level.

