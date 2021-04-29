Associated Banc’s (ASB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) in a research note published on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASB. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

In other news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 273,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.