Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Atkore updated its FY 2021 guidance to 10.000-10.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.00-10.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.34. 785,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,867. Atkore has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities started coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

