Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ATOM stock traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.66. 67,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $384.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Atomera news, insider Erwin Trautmann sold 12,528 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $343,016.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,664.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Rinn Cleavelin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,226. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

