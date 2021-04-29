AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $8.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,501. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $896,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,787,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

