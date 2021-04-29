AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.0% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

NYSE T traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $31.38. 754,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,304,945. The company has a market capitalization of $223.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

