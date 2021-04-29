Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $84,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.88 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

