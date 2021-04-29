Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Shares of JHX stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.21 and a beta of 1.24.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $738.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.