Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases Shares of 69 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $816.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $768.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $713.91. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

