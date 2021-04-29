Atwood & Palmer Inc. Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,990,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $403,205,000 after purchasing an additional 451,438 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.48.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.30. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.81 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $164.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

