Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 87 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $319.71 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $343.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

