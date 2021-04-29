Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$65.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.09 million.

Shares of AUP opened at C$15.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 13.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$14.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.