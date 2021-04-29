Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. Buys 30,000 Shares

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,412,882 shares in the company, valued at C$8,000,949.70.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$8,400.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 10,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,715.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 25,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

Shares of Aurion Resources stock opened at C$0.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.40 million and a PE ratio of -12.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.03. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.78 and a 52-week high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.18.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship project is Risti Project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland.

