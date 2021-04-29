Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Short Interest Up 589.7% in April

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 589.7% from the March 31st total of 301,600 shares. Currently, 30.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ EARS opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.95. Auris Medical has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Auris Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Auris Medical Company Profile

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy, and CNS disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

