Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURCU) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 756,035 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 308,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18.

About Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.