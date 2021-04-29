AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.41.

Shares of AVB traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.35. 916,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,550. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $196.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.31 and a 200-day moving average of $169.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

