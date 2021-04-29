Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,443,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,478. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $565,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

