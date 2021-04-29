Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded to Positive by Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.69.

Shares of AXTA opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

