Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Axion Power International stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Axion Power International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Get Axion Power International alerts:

Axion Power International Company Profile

Axion Power International, Inc focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Axion Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axion Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.