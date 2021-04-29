AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.

AXTI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 906,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.06 million, a P/E ratio of -351.55 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $136,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities increased their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial increased their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

