AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

AZRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Dawson James downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

AZRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. 43,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,479,748. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. AzurRx BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 186,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of AzurRx BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

