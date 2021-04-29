Baader Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €56.00 Price Target

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.15 ($74.29).

Shares of NEM opened at €60.00 ($70.59) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 71.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is €56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.83. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a fifty-two week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

