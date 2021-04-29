Ballast Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.48. 54,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $60.87.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

