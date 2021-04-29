Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases 367 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.35. The company had a trading volume of 130,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,024,155. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $392.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

