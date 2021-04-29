Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,812,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of SLYG remained flat at $$88.73 during trading hours on Thursday. 290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,009. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $90.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.69.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

