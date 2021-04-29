Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Up 4.5%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.42. 1,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 288,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $343.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.62 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 22.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $98,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000.

About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

