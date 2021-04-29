Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 2,251 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

