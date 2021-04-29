Bank Hapoalim BM Invests $392,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $976,265 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.95.

Shares of NSC opened at $284.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $157.48 and a 12-month high of $287.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

