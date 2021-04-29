Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $372.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

