Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $248.87 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $264.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.51.

