Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 15,570 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,570 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,073,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

URGN stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $436.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

