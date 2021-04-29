Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 830 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPH. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

XPH opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

