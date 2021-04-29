Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.05

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $40.93, with a volume of 551620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

