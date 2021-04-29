Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%.

Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,455. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $218.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $54,718.56. Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $161,380.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $160,886 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

