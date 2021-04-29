Bao Finance (BAO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.54 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $33.12 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00066964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.66 or 0.00279278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.34 or 0.01120272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.83 or 0.00716248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,615.65 or 1.00049468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

