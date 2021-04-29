Barclays Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 68 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 68 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 60 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 62.64.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

