Barclays (BCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. On average, analysts expect Barclays to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCS stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

