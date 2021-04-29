Barclays Cuts Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target to $90.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a positive rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.35.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI opened at $72.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.